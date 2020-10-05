West Ham fans fined after homophobic comments made at Brighton match

Four men have been fined for public order offences after homophobic comments were made at a West Ham match.

Police launched an investigation after receiving reports of several men shouting homophobic remarks or making homophobic actions towards the away end when the Hammers played Brighton in Februrary this year.

Two men were arrested at the London Stadium on the day of the game and appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on September 3.

Thomas Hill, 25, of New Road, Slough, and 21-year-old Samuel Marshall, of Herbert Road, Hornchurch, pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 5 of the Public Order Act and were each fined £200 plus costs.

Two other men were summonsed to appear at court following a subsequent investigation and they appeared on September 30.

Damian Critten, 24, of Farm Road, Rainham, and 25-year-old Jack Wood, of Arbour Square, Stepney, both pleaded guilty to an offence under Section 5 of the Public Order Act. They were each fined £120 and given three-year football banning orders.

Chief Inspector Chris Green of Met Operations said: “This investigation and these convictions show that we will not tolerate homophobic behaviour or hate crime at football matches and more broadly in our city.

“If you have information about people committing these type of despicable offences, please share that information with police. These offenders may happen to support the same football team as you, but they do not deserve your support.”