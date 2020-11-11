Men from East Ham and Seven Kings charged with fraud
PUBLISHED: 08:53 11 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:53 11 November 2020
Two men from East Ham and Seven Kings have been charged after an investigation into alleged fraud against elderly women in Essex.
Richard Seixas, 23, of Langton Avenue, East Ham, has been accused of three counts of fraud by false representation.
One charge relates to an alleged incident on February 18 in Southend and the other two relate to alleged incidents in Benfleet and Rayleigh on February 21.
Mohamed Koita, 22, of Clandon Road, Seven Kings, faces one charge of fraud by false representation. This is in relation to the Southend incident.
Essex Police said the charges follow an investigation into incidents where three elderly women were allegedly targeted by people claiming to work for a bank.
The men are due to appear at Southend Magistrates’ Court on February 1 next year.
