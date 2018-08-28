Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Jailed: Thug who attacked woman in violent cashpoint mugging

PUBLISHED: 17:29 08 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 08 February 2019

Dwayner Jude was caught on CCTV attacking another woman. Picture: Met Police

Dwayner Jude was caught on CCTV attacking another woman. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A thug who violently attacked a woman who was withdrawing cash from a machine has been jailed.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard how Dwayner Jude, of Stratford, attacked her victim outside a post office in Leytonstone Road, Maryland, at about 3pm on November 28 last year.

Jude was caught on CCTV pretending to queue for the cashpoint before punching and slapping her victim. She stole a bank card and £200 in cash.

The 28-year-old was sentenced today (Friday) to two years and nine weeks in jail, having previously pleaded guilty to robbery and handling stolen goods in relation to a separate incident.

Maxine Cole from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This was a brazen robbery in broad daylight that left the victim very shaken. She has since stated she feels in constant fear of anyone walking behind her.

“The prosecution case was made all the more stronger after social media clips of the incident circulated at the time meant members of the public were able to come forward and identify Jude.

“This left her with little choice but to plead guilty.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after ‘acid attack’ at Beckton shopping arcade

The man was hurt in an attack at the Mary Rose Mall in Beckton. Picture: Vickie Flores

Shocking CCTV footage of gang attacking Promise Nkenda released as teenagers jailed for his murder

Anton Muir, Ephraim Idris, Ahmed Musa Abdille and Shamar Dawes. Pic: Met Police

Newham-born rapper 21 Savage accused of being an illegal immigrant in the US

21 Savage with his ex-partner Amber Rose at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2017. Pic: PA

Women arrested after man stabbed in Canning Town

Part of Beckton Road remains cordoned off. Picture: Google Maps

Sixth form college in East Ham named as one of the best in the country

Newham Collegiate Sixth Form Centre. Pic: Isabel Infantes

Most Read

Driver leaves scene of A47 crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub’s bid to create restaurant and beer garden in the middle of Norwich city centre

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hollywood Cinemas in Norwich and Great Yarmouth shut from as chain ceases trading

#includeImage($article, 225)

Deadliest Catch - magnet fishermen find sawn-off shotgun in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pictured: Moment UEA graduate turned cocaine dealer is arrested in Camden after three months on the run

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Essex reveal Amir return for T20 Vitality Blast

Mohammad Amir in bowling action for Essex in the NatWest T20 Blast (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Grant backs Lake to shine at British Indoor Championships

Great Britain's Morgan Lake (pic: Jane Barlow/PA)

Town seek revenge away to old rivals Clapton

Woodford Town's Temi Babalola in action under the watchful eye of assistant Neil Day and boss Dee Safer (pic: Tim Edwards).

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify

London Lions face away trip to Manchester Giants

Justin Robinosn on the ball for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists