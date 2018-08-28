Jailed: Thug who attacked woman in violent cashpoint mugging

Dwayner Jude was caught on CCTV attacking another woman. Picture: Met Police Met Police

A thug who violently attacked a woman who was withdrawing cash from a machine has been jailed.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard how Dwayner Jude, of Stratford, attacked her victim outside a post office in Leytonstone Road, Maryland, at about 3pm on November 28 last year.

Jude was caught on CCTV pretending to queue for the cashpoint before punching and slapping her victim. She stole a bank card and £200 in cash.

The 28-year-old was sentenced today (Friday) to two years and nine weeks in jail, having previously pleaded guilty to robbery and handling stolen goods in relation to a separate incident.

Maxine Cole from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This was a brazen robbery in broad daylight that left the victim very shaken. She has since stated she feels in constant fear of anyone walking behind her.

“The prosecution case was made all the more stronger after social media clips of the incident circulated at the time meant members of the public were able to come forward and identify Jude.

“This left her with little choice but to plead guilty.”