Jailed: Boy, 16, who murdered Baptista in Stratford after Snapchat row

Marvin Dyer, 16, was sentenced to life at the Old Bailey today (September 25). Picture: MPS Archant

A 16-year-old convicted of murdering 15-year-old Baptista Adjei in Stratford has been jailed for life.

Baptista was a pupil at St Bonaventure's in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS Baptista was a pupil at St Bonaventure's in Forest Gate. Picture: MPS

Marvin Dyer was sentenced at the Old Bailey today (Friday, September 25) and will serve a minimum of 16 years – meaning he will be 32 before he can apply for parole.

Dyer can now be named after reporting restrictions were lifted by the court.

A second 16-year-old boy was found not guilty on all counts and was released following a trial of both teenagers at the same court in August 11.

In a victim impact statement Baptista’s mother said: “We can never get over Baptista’s death but we hope, and I pray, that with time the constant pain that we feel subsides.

The combat knife used to kill Baptista was found in undergrowth. Picture: MPS The combat knife used to kill Baptista was found in undergrowth. Picture: MPS

“Ours and Baptista’s plans were always that he would finish school and move on to higher education, get married and if he was blessed, to have children and make me a grandmother.

“His dreams, together with mine, will never happen because he was taken from us in such a cruel way.”

Det Sgt Suzanne Soren said: “The sentence handed down today will not bring back Baptista.

“His loved ones will not be healed by the knowledge that justice has been served. They will remember and miss him every day in the years to come.

Baptista was stabbed twice in the chest with the 10 inch blade in an attack which lasted seconds. Picture: MPS Baptista was stabbed twice in the chest with the 10 inch blade in an attack which lasted seconds. Picture: MPS

“Similarly, Marvin Dyer’s family’s lives have been changed forever, their only comfort being that they did the right thing in holding him to account and presenting him to police.”

Weeks before the murder, Baptista and a 15-year-old friend got involved in a row on Snapchat with the defendants, who they barely knew.

The chat started out as mutual banter, but then turned ugly.

The boys began taunting each other, leading to Dyer messaging Baptista saying: “If you’ve got no bodies on your blade, leave the group chat”. Baptista replied, “Shut up. You’ll be the first”.

The row ended with Dyer threatening to be outside Baptista’s school, St Bonaventure’s, Forest Gate, the next day.

However, he didn’t show up. Weeks later, On october 10, Baptista and his 15-year-old friend took the bus to Stratford.

Dyer, then 15, got on at Stratford Broadway, calmly pulling a balaclava over his face while wearing a blue latex glove.

As Baptista and his friend made their way downstairs, they were caught unaware. Dyer stabbed them both with a 10-inch combat knife.

Dyer, gripping the handrail in an attack that lasted just nine seconds, inflicted two fatal wounds on Baptista before turning his attention to Baptista’s friend.

Baptista was stabbed twice in the chest. The blade punctured his lung and heart.

Not realising how severe his injuries were, he ran off, getting as far as Stratford Centre before collapsing.

Medics fought to save him, but Baptista died from his injuries.

His friend was stabbed once in the arm and leg. He was taken to hospital where he remained for almost a week. He has since made a full recovery.

Word of the murder spread quickly on social media and throughout the community.

Dyer’s family, who had heard the rumours, confronted him the day after the murder. He confessed and was taken to Forest Gate police station by his mother.

A day later, he was charged with Baptista’s murder, grievous bodily harm with intent in relation to the second 15-year-old and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody to await trial and subsequently, sentencing.

Det Sgt Soren said: “It is sad and concerning that such extreme violence was used to resolve such minor conflict - nothing more than name calling.

“My thoughts are with everyone touched by this most tragic and needless of incidents and I hope that anyone involved in knife crime and violence takes something from this outcome – nothing is worth the price that will be paid for murder and ultimately, that price is paid not only by the perpetrator and the victim, but also their families.”