Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man killed in Manor Park ‘gun and knife’ attack

PUBLISHED: 07:48 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 08:22 09 April 2019

Police at the scene of the attack in Church Road, Manor Park. Picture: Andrew Cook

Police at the scene of the attack in Church Road, Manor Park. Picture: Andrew Cook

Andrew Cook

A man has died after being shot and stabbed in Manor Park, police believe.

Police and paramedics rushing to Church Road shortly before 9.30pm on Monday.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was found suffering from what officers think were “knife and gunshot wounds”.

Despite medics’ efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon remains at the scene as officers conduct enquiries. No arrests have been made.

A post-mortem will be scheduled in due course as police look to trace the victim’s next of kin.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command has been notified.

A spokeswoman for Scotland Yard said: “The community can expect to see an enhanced police presence in the area following this incident and people are encouraged to speak with officers if they have any information which could assist the investigation or if they have any concerns.”

Officers ask anyone with information to call Newham police on 101 quoting CAD7566/8APR or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Builder and butcher fined for fly-tipping in Newham

Fresh Meat Market butchers in East Ham. Picture: Newham Council

Man killed in Manor Park ‘gun and knife’ attack

Police at the scene of the attack in Church Road, Manor Park. Picture: Andrew Cook

Council apologises to Plaistow pensioner with no internet after she was told to book waste collection online

Bee Macfarlane has accused the council of not making things easier for disabled people after she was told to go online to arrange a bulky waste collection when she can't see. Picture: KEN MEARS

Leaked list of suspected gang members ended up in hands of rivals

The unredacted version of the gangs matrix ended up in the hands of rival gang members. Picture: Katie Collins/PA

Recorder letters: Children’s services, Stratford Town Centre, NHS nurses and child abuse

Newham Council's children's services have been branded inadequate by Ofsted. Picture: KEN MEARS

Most Read

Builder and butcher fined for fly-tipping in Newham

Fresh Meat Market butchers in East Ham. Picture: Newham Council

Man killed in Manor Park ‘gun and knife’ attack

Police at the scene of the attack in Church Road, Manor Park. Picture: Andrew Cook

Council apologises to Plaistow pensioner with no internet after she was told to book waste collection online

Bee Macfarlane has accused the council of not making things easier for disabled people after she was told to go online to arrange a bulky waste collection when she can't see. Picture: KEN MEARS

Leaked list of suspected gang members ended up in hands of rivals

The unredacted version of the gangs matrix ended up in the hands of rival gang members. Picture: Katie Collins/PA

Recorder letters: Children’s services, Stratford Town Centre, NHS nurses and child abuse

Newham Council's children's services have been branded inadequate by Ofsted. Picture: KEN MEARS

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham sunk by brilliant Hazard

West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini has a shot at goal as Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger attempts to block during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London.

Man killed in Manor Park ‘gun and knife’ attack

Police at the scene of the attack in Church Road, Manor Park. Picture: Andrew Cook

Grime artist and anti-knife crime campaigner Guvna B wins award

Guvna B grew up on a housing estate in Custom House. Pic: Drake YolanDa Award

Cricket: Essex slump to innings defeat at Hampshire

Kyle Abbott of Hampshire celebrates taking a wicket (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Halifax’s Clarke happy to finally get chance to thank Orient fans

Halifax Town defender Nathan Clarke applauds the Leyton Orient fans on his return to Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists