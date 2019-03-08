Man killed in Manor Park ‘gun and knife’ attack

Police at the scene of the attack in Church Road, Manor Park. Picture: Andrew Cook Andrew Cook

A man has died after being shot and stabbed in Manor Park, police believe.

Police and paramedics rushing to Church Road shortly before 9.30pm on Monday.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was found suffering from what officers think were “knife and gunshot wounds”.

Despite medics’ efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon remains at the scene as officers conduct enquiries. No arrests have been made.

A post-mortem will be scheduled in due course as police look to trace the victim’s next of kin.

The Homicide and Major Crime Command has been notified.

A spokeswoman for Scotland Yard said: “The community can expect to see an enhanced police presence in the area following this incident and people are encouraged to speak with officers if they have any information which could assist the investigation or if they have any concerns.”

Officers ask anyone with information to call Newham police on 101 quoting CAD7566/8APR or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.