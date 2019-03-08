Search

Do you know this man? Police release image of suspect one year after Manor Park home robbery

PUBLISHED: 10:41 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 28 October 2019

Police have released this e-fit image of one of suspects in a robbery at a Manor Park home last year. Picture: Met Police

Police have released this e-fit image of one of suspects in a robbery at a Manor Park home last year. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating a robbery in Manor Park a year ago have released an e-fit image of a suspect as they appeal for information.

A man in his 30s was robbed after two men came to his home to sell him six phones around 6.10pm on October 28 last year.

The victim reported that the men visited his address after the sale was agreed over the phone earlier that day.

When he asked to see the items before handing over any money, one of the men pulled a gun out of his bag and pointed it at the victim, ordering him to hand over the money and threatening to shoot him.

The victim handed over £4,000 in cash and the robbers fled.

After extensive enquiries, detectives from North East CID have released the image of one of the men involved.

He is described as Asian, aged between 20 and 25, with short black hair and a short black beard.

His accomplice - who held the gun - is described as a black man, aged between 30 and 40, with a short beard.

Det Con Kevin Hollins said: "The victim in this case was threatened in his own home, a place he should have been safe.

"We need to make sure that this man - and the firearm involved - are removed from the streets of London, and we are appealing for the public to help us identify him.

"Anyone with information on the incident itself, or anyone who thinks they may know who this man is, should call us immediately.

"Just one conversation could provide the details we are looking for."

Anyone with information should call 101 with CAD reference 1703/28OCT18 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

