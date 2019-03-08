Police link two more attacks on women to rapes in Newham and Leyton

Detectives would like to speak to the man pictured. The image was captured on a bus in Plaistow shortly before the first incident.

The police are now investigating four attacks on women after launching a manhunt for a serial rapist this morning.

Detectives released a CCTV image earlier today of a man they want to speak to in relation to rapes in Plaistow and Leyton.

They have since linked two further attacks.

The first attack saw police called on Monday, July 1 at 2.40am to a street in Plaistow.

A 35-year-old woman was walking home when she was approached from behind by a man who then raped and robbed her.

The second was on Saturday, July 6 at 3.25am close to Leyton Underground Station where a woman was followed by a man and then robbed. He also made sexual advances towards her.

The third attack was last Saturday in Amethyst Road, Leyton at 4.20am when a 31-year-old woman was raped. The attacker also stole her things.

Following the fourth attack, police were called at around 3.30am today to Central Park Road, East Ham.

A 31-year-old woman described being followed by a man who threatened her, attempted to rape her then robbed her.

Police are treating the incidents as linked due to the similarities.

Det Supt Andrew Packer said: "These incidents have been deeply traumatic for the victims, who are being supported by specialist officers.

"My teams are completing a detailed review of all the facts available so far. In addition to a dedicated investigation team we have extra patrols in the area to provide reassurance and these officers are actively seeking to arrest this suspect.

"Please have a good look at this photo and let my officers know if you have any idea as to who this man is.

"I would advise any women walking alone at night to remain vigilant, to be mindful of their surroundings, and to keep family and friends informed of where they may be going.

"If you see anything you think is suspicious, do not hesitate - call 999 immediately."

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the investigation team on 07881 330951.

Alternatively call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 777/1 July. You can call anonymously on Crimestoppers 0800 555 111