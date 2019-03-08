Man threw bike at rush hour train after being told he couldn't take it on board

Stratford station. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A man who threw his bike at a rush hour train after being told he couldn't take it on board has been handed a suspended sentence.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Blackfriars Crown Court heard how Alcino Barrons Costa attempted to get on a TfL Rail service at Stratford station at around 5pm on April 26.

A member of staff told the 38-year-old he couldn't take the bike on because of how busy the train was.

Costa's reaction was to throw the bike at the train as it departed the station, becoming tangled and dragged onto the tracks.

You may also want to watch:

Police officers arrested Costa, of Pevensey Road, Waltham Forest, at the scene, and subsequently charged him with obstructing an engine.

Costa, who admitted the offence, was handed a six month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months, and also ordered to carry out 70 hours of unpaid work and pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Pc Michael Howlett branded Costa's reaction "reckless and dangerous".

He said: "Instead of reacting calmly to the request by TfL staff, he decided to throw his bike at the moving train.

"As a result of his behaviour, many commuters were put in harm's way and thousands of commuters had their journeys delayed whilst the bike was safely removed from the tracks.

"I hope this sends a clear warning to everyone that this type of reckless behaviour will not be tolerated."