Video

Images and video footage released of man wanted in relation to assault on NHS doctor near Canning Town

Further CCTV footage of the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women in April this year. Picture: Metropolitan Police Archant

Detectives have released images of a man they wish to speak with regarding two separate serious assaults against women.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detectives have released images of a man they wish to speak with regarding two separate serious assaults against women, including that of a 37-year-old NHS doctor in Butchers Road, Canning Town. Picture: Metropolitan Police Detectives have released images of a man they wish to speak with regarding two separate serious assaults against women, including that of a 37-year-old NHS doctor in Butchers Road, Canning Town. Picture: Metropolitan Police

At around 18:15hrs on Friday, April 17, a 37-year-old NHS doctor making her way home from work was waiting to take the DLR from Shadwell station when she became aware of an unknown man on the platform who appeared to be following her.

The victim boarded the train, as did the suspect. She was so concerned that she got off the train at Canning Town before quickly re-boarding in a bid to lose the man, but he mirrored her actions.

When the woman alighted the train at Royal Victoria DLR station, the suspect was still following, leading the victim to ask two men she did not know to walk with her.

The men walked with her part of the way before their journeys took them in different directions, at which point the victim decided to call the police.

An image taken from the CCTV at Shadwell DLR station, which shows the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women. Picture: Metropolitan Police An image taken from the CCTV at Shadwell DLR station, which shows the suspect wanted in connection with two separate serious assaults on women. Picture: Metropolitan Police

While walking along Butcher Road, E16, the suspect approached the woman from behind and pushed her to the ground, before leaving in the direction of Royal Victoria.

The victim was taken to hospital with cuts, bruising and injuries to her mouth, including a broken tooth.

Detective Constable Alister Kim, from North East CID, is particularly keen to speak with the two men who walked with the victim, believing they may have further information on the suspect.

An earlier related incident took place on Saturday, April 11 at around 06:00hrs.

A 51-year-old woman was on her way to work aboard a Route 149 bus in the Edmonton Green area when she was approached from behind and punched in the side of the head.

Following the attack — from which the victim did not suffer lasting injuries — the suspect got off the bus.

The suspect wanted in connection with both incidents is described as a black man of around 20-years-old.

At the time of both attacks he was wearing grey jogging bottoms, a grey hooded top under a dark jacket and a dark cap.

Anyone who might have information that could assist police is asked to call 101 reference CAD 6121/17 Apr, tweet @MetCC or call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.