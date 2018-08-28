Man fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

The stabbing took place in Upton Lane in Forest Gate: Pic: Twitter@AlisaMaaa Archant

A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed in Forest Gate this morning.

The victim was found with knife wounds in Upton Lane, near the junction of Vale Road, at around 5.40am.

He was rushed to a hospital in East London where he is in a critical condition.

Four males were arrested at the scene on suspicion of GBH and are currently in custody.

Anyone with information should call detectives on 101 and quote CAD1653/16Dec or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111