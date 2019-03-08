Man, 40, stabbed in Plaistow
PUBLISHED: 07:37 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 08:34 15 May 2019
Google Maps
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Plaistow.
The 40-year-old was attacked near the junction of Cecil Road and Plashet Road at around 11.20pm yesterday (Tuesday).
His injuries are said to be not life-threatening or life-changing.
Police believe an incident took place inside a home nearby and that the people involved were known to each other.
A man in his 40s has been arrested and is currently in police custody.
anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 8362/May14
