Man stabbed in Forest Gate

Police were called to a stabbing in Upton Lane. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Forest Gate.

Officers were called to Upton Lane, near the junction with Gower Road, shortly after 8pm yesterday (Thursday, August 20) to reports of a man with stab injuries.

The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a non life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.