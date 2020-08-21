Man stabbed in Forest Gate
PUBLISHED: 14:14 21 August 2020
Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in Forest Gate.
Officers were called to Upton Lane, near the junction with Gower Road, shortly after 8pm yesterday (Thursday, August 20) to reports of a man with stab injuries.
The victim, in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a non life-threatening condition.
No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.
