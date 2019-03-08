Search

Man, 21, stabbed in Canning Town

PUBLISHED: 10:15 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 23 May 2019

Police believe the man was stabbed in Newhaven Lane before making his way to Barking Road. Picture: Google Maps

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was stabbed in Canning Town.

Officers were called to Barking Road shortly before 11pm yesterday (Wednesday) and found the man with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where his injuries were deemed as not being life-threatening.

Officers believe the stabbing took place in nearby Newhaven Lane, with the victim then making his way to Barking Road.

Crime scenes have been established along the route he is thought to have taken.

Police are keeping an open mind as to the motive for the attack and have made no arrests.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call North East Command Unit on 101 quoting CAD9374/22May, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

