Women arrested after man stabbed in Canning Town

Part of Beckton Road remains cordoned off. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Two women have been arrested after a man was stabbed at a takeaway in the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to a fast food restaurant in Barking Road, Canning Town, at 1.19am following reports of a stabbing.

A 35-year-old man was found injured and taken to hospital where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Two women, aged 36 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and taken to a police station where they remain in custody.

A crime scene is currently in place in nearby Beckton Road, where it is believed events took place prior to the stabbing, and enquiries continue.