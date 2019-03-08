Search

Man in his 20s is stabbed in Canning Town

PUBLISHED: 09:36 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:39 12 July 2019

Police are at the scene of the stabbing in Barking Road. Picture: Twitter/NewhamMPS

Police are at the scene of the stabbing in Barking Road. Picture: Twitter/NewhamMPS

A man has been stabbed in Canning Town this morning.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was rushed to hospital after being attacked in Barking Road, near the junction of Ordnance Road, at around 7.40am.

His condition is unknown.

Police have closed the road in both direction and buses are on diversion.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers from the North East Command Unit on 101 and quote CAD1694/12Jul or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555

Mother whose daughter died suddenly on holiday pleads with government to help bring her body home

Anita Aguda from West Ham died days into a holiday in Greece. Picture: Courtesy of the family

Muslim parents air their concerns ahead of planned changes to sex education

Muslim parents met Little Ilford's managers on Thursday (July 4) to share their concerns about relationships and sex education plans. Picture: JON KING

Arrests after Stratford man, 27, shot dead outside snooker club

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps

Manhunt underway after two women raped in Newham and Leyton

Police were called to a street in Plaistow following the first rape on July 1. Picture: MPS

Race row erupts after a white Irishwoman is picked to represent BAME females in East Ham Labour

A row has erupted after a white, Irish woman was elected to represent black, Asian and minority ethnic woman at the East Ham branch of the Labour Party. Picture: EAST HAM CLP

