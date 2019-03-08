Breaking

Man in his 20s is stabbed in Canning Town

Police are at the scene of the stabbing in Barking Road. Picture: Twitter/NewhamMPS Archant

A man has been stabbed in Canning Town this morning.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was rushed to hospital after being attacked in Barking Road, near the junction of Ordnance Road, at around 7.40am.

His condition is unknown.

Police have closed the road in both direction and buses are on diversion.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call officers from the North East Command Unit on 101 and quote CAD1694/12Jul or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555