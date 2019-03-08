Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
Video

Man stabbed in Plaistow fight

PUBLISHED: 15:25 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 02 July 2019

The alleyway has been cordoned off after a stabbing. Picture: Jon King

The alleyway has been cordoned off after a stabbing. Picture: Jon King

Jon King

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in a fight in Plaistow.

Emergency services were called to Lettsom Walk, off Libra Road, shortly after 2.15pm today (Tuesday, July 2).

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with a stab wound.

He was treated at the scene by medics, including those from London's Air Ambulance, but was taken to hospital by road.

The victim's condition is not known and nobody has been arrested. The area surrounding the stabbing has been cordoned off.

An eyewitness who didn't want to be named said: "We saw the air ambulance and a crowd of people. We think the person was stabbed in the neck. The police arrived very quickly."

A supermarket worker who asked not to be named added: "I'm not surprised. This is a bad place to be."

A woman who lives nearby said: "It's worrying. There are lots of families here."

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4504/Jul02 To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

East Ham murder: Man arrested after handing himself in to police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Manor Park mosque crash ‘not terrorism’, police say

A car crashing into Baitur Rahman Masjid in High Street North, Manor Park, on Sunday night was not a terror attack, police said. Picture: GOOGLE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East Ham murder: Man arrested after handing himself in to police

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing in East Ham. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Archive

One person cut free and traffic delays after crash on the A13 Beckton flyover

Motorists have been warned of delays on the A13 after a car and van crashed earlier this morning. Picture: GOOGLE

East Ham murder - man in his 20s stabbed to death

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street at 11.07pm . Picture: Met Police

Man stabbed in Canning Town street

A man was found suffering from stab wounds in Ordnance Road, Canning Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Picture: GOOGLE

Manor Park mosque crash ‘not terrorism’, police say

A car crashing into Baitur Rahman Masjid in High Street North, Manor Park, on Sunday night was not a terror attack, police said. Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Royal Docks Academy student Mayindo set to represent her country

100m runners Karen Mayindo (Pic: Kelly Clark)

Memorial service to celebrate Edinburgh’s life to take place

Tributes to Justin Edinburgh, including from Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff and goalkeeper Dean Brill, by the dugout at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hammers midfielder Snodgrass pens contract extension

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass celebrates scoring his side's sixth goal of the game during the Carabao Cup, Third Round match at London Stadium.

School sport: Langdon bag girls handball title

Langdon celebrate being crowned handball champions (Pic: Pat Hector)

Man stabbed in Plaistow fight

The alleyway has been cordoned off after a stabbing. Picture: Jon King
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists