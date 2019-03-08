Video

Man stabbed in Plaistow fight

The alleyway has been cordoned off after a stabbing. Picture: Jon King Jon King

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in a fight in Plaistow.

Emergency services were called to Lettsom Walk, off Libra Road, shortly after 2.15pm today (Tuesday, July 2).

The man, believed to be in his 20s, was found with a stab wound.

He was treated at the scene by medics, including those from London's Air Ambulance, but was taken to hospital by road.

The victim's condition is not known and nobody has been arrested. The area surrounding the stabbing has been cordoned off.

An eyewitness who didn't want to be named said: "We saw the air ambulance and a crowd of people. We think the person was stabbed in the neck. The police arrived very quickly."

A supermarket worker who asked not to be named added: "I'm not surprised. This is a bad place to be."

A woman who lives nearby said: "It's worrying. There are lots of families here."

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 4504/Jul02 To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.