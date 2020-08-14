East Ham man jailed for role in ‘horrific’ noxious substance attack

Sahne Mohammed has been jailed. Picture: Met Police Met Police

An East Ham man has been jailed for 20 years for his part in a “horrific” attack which saw his victim hit with a brick before having a noxious substance poured over his face.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Snaresbrook Crown Court heard how emergency services were called to Burges Road, East Ham where a man was suffering from burn injuries to his face, arms and torso. When they arrived, members of the public were dousing him with water.

Medics described it as “a devastating chemical injury” for which the resulting treatment was a variety of procedures including skin grafts and the reconstruction of his eyelid.

You may also want to watch:

The police investigation established that three men – including Sahne Mohammed, of Park Avenue - had arrived at Burges Road in a silver coloured Lexus in February 2018 before attacking their victim.

Mohammed, 28, was sentenced on Thursday, August 15 and must serve a minimum of 15 years with the remainder on license.

He had previously been found guilty of throwing a noxious substance with intent to maim, disfigure or cause grievous bodily harm and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Another man was jailed last year for his part in the attack, with a third being charged with offences but dying before the case came to trial.

Detective Constable Faye Cook said: “This was a horrific incident which left the victim with serious injuries. This sentencing is the culmination of a lengthy process which has been very trying for him.”