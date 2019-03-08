Jailed: Man who left ex with permanent eye damage after ‘brutal’ assault

Sabri Naeem has been jailed for 14 years. Picture: Herts Police Herts Police

An East Ham man who attacked his former partner in a “brutal and vindictive” assault, leaving her with permanent eye damage, has been jailed for 14 years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Albans Crown Court heard how Sabri Naeem, of Priory Road, approached his ex in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, in the early hours of July 1 last year.

He kicked and punched her to the ground before hitting her with a full wine bottle.

The court heard how he wrapped wire around the glove he was wearing and punched her repeatedly in the eye.

The woman was left with a broken wrist and permanent damage to one of her eyes.

Naeem fled the scene and the 34-year-old was arrested in east London weeks later, when he was also found to be in possession of cocaine.

Following a trial, he was found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a Class A drug, and was jailed today (Friday).

Speaking after the sentencing, Det Con Laura Bassett said: “I am pleased that we have secured this conviction and have no doubt Naeem is a dangerous man.

“His brutal and vindictive actions left a woman with potentially life-long injuries.

“My hope is that the victim in this case can move forward with her life, free from abuse.”

Anyone affected by domestic abuse can call the national domestic violence helpline on 0808 2000 247. In an emergency always call 999.