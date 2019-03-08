Man in critical condition after North Woolwich assault

A man is in a critical condition after being assaulted in North Woolwich.

He was found in Fernhill Street, close to the junction with Albert Road, in the early hours of this morning suffering from head injuries.

The man has been taken to a central London hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Police, the London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance all attended the scene shortly after midnight and a crime scene remains in place.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 36/25June or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111