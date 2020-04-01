Poplar man in court charged with murder of Shadika Patel in East Ham

A Poplar man has appeared in court accused of killing a woman in East Ham.

Shadika Mohsin Patel, 40, was stabbed repeatedly in the chest in Altmore Avenue, near the junction with Barking Road, in the early hours of Thursday, March 19.

James Sinclair, 28, also known as Adelani Bepo, was later charged with her murder.

On Wednesday, April 1 he appeared at the Old Bailey via video link from HMP Thameside, in south-east London.

The defendant, of Three Colt Street, Poplar spoke to confirm his identity, as lawyers and court reporters attended the hearing by telephone conference.

Judge Mark Lucraft QC set a plea and case management hearing for June 22 and remanded Sinclair into custody.