Man found with fatal injuries in Custom House

Detectives are appealing for information after a man was found in Custom House with fatal injuries.

A man in his mid-20s was found at the location with apparent stab wounds.

He was taken to an east London hospital where he later died.

The investigation follows a call to police at 10.26pm on Sunday, 26 April to an injured man in Lambert Road.

His next of kin have been informed.

The incident is believed to have happened on Freemasons Road, near the junction with Kerry Close, shortly before the call was made to police.

Detectives from the Met’s specialist crime command have been informed and a crime scene is in place.

There have been no arrests at this time.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD 8371/26APR.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.