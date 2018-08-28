Search

Man taken to hospital after ‘acid attack’ at Beckton shopping arcade

PUBLISHED: 15:23 04 February 2019

The man was hurt in an attack at the Mary Rose Mall in Beckton. Picture: Vickie Flores

A man had a corrosive substance thrown at him in a broad daylight attack at a busy shopping arcade.

Police were called to the Mary Rose Mall in Beckton - which houses an Asda superstore as well as a few smaller shops - at around 12.15pm today.

A police spokeswoman said that neither the victim nor the suspect were on the scene when officers arrived, but that the man who was attacked was later traced and taken to hospital as a precaution.

He is not believed to have suffered serious injuries in the attack.

No arrests have yet been made and enquiries continue to trace the suspect.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

