Man, 57, hospitalised after Canning Town stabbing

Cambus Road in Canning Town. Picture: Google. Google

A man aged 57 has been stabbed in Canning Town.

You may also want to watch:

Police were called to Cambus Road at around 7.20pm on Saturday to reports of a disturbance.

Paramedics attended and took the man to hospital with injuries that are described as not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.