Newham man handed lengthy jail term for rape and assault

Ian David Vacciana was sentenced to13-and-a-half years imprisonment for grievous bodily harm with intent, rape, attempted rape and assault by beating. Picture: Metropolitan Police Archant

A Newham man has been jailed for 13 and a half years for repeatedly raping and assaulting a woman over several months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ian David Vacciana, 57, was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, March 16.

On February 6 he was found guilty of two counts of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, rape, attempted rape and assault by beating.

You may also want to watch:

The first incident happened in February 2018 when Vacciana attempted to rape the victim in Newham.

Between the summer of 2018 and spring 2019, Vacciana subjected the victim to two serious assaults. He raped her in the July.

Vacciana was arrested on July 24 and charged on July 26.

Detective Constable Sally Ogden, the investigating officer, said: “I’d like to praise the victim for her courage in contacting the police and for supporting our investigation throughout. Her actions have helped to put a dangerous man behind bars.”