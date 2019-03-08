Man found suffering 'lacerations to his face' in East Ham

The intersection of Wellington Road and Barking Road, near where a man was found suffering facial injuries in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google street view, Archant

A man is in hospital with deep cuts on his face after an incident in East Ham overnight.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called at 12.43am after the man, believed to be aged in his 50s, was found suffering facial injuries in Wellington Road.

It is believed he "may have been involved in an altercation with another man in Barking Road" before he was found, a Met spokesman said.

You may also want to watch:

Paramedics took the victim to hospital for treatment to "laceration injuries to his face and hand".

His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Barking Road remained closed in both directions between Wellington Road and Keppel Road several hours after the incident.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.