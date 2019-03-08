Search

Fined: Barkingside man who illegally connected East Ham garage to water network

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:20 17 June 2019

Hitendere Rajput made the illegal connection to a garage in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Picture: Google Maps

A man who illegally connected his garage to the water network in a bid to save money has been ordered to pay £2,400.

Bow Magistrates' Court heard how Hitendere Rajput, of Fulwell Avenue, Barkingside, made the potentially dangerous connection to a garage in Wakefield Street, East Ham.

The 40-year-old had contacted Thames Water to request a water meter to be fitted to his garage, but was not happy with the price he was quoted.

Instead, he arranged for a connection to be made by someone else, who did not do the job properly, and failed to inform Thames Water.

Rajput pleaded guilty to two offences under the Water Industry Act 1991 and was fined £400, as well as being ordered to pay £2,000 costs, including fixing the connection and carrying out repairs to the road that was dug up. He must also pay a victim surcharge of £30.

