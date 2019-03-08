Fined: Man who dumped 11 mattresses in Forest Gate

Marius Plesu dumped 11 mattresses similar to this one which was dumped in Ilford. Pic: Fr Gareth Jones Archant

A man who dumped 11 mattresses in Forest Gate has been ordered to pay almost £2,000 and hand over the keys to the van he used to commit the crime.

Marius Plesu, 41, was caught on CCTV as he left the mattresses on Field Road in the early hours of October 9 last year.

Tracking Plesu via the van's licence plate, council officers spoke to him the next day. He admitted the offence and his van was seized.

“This is a great result for the fly-tip team,” said Councilllor James Beckles, Newham cabinet member for crime and community safety.

“It's great to see someone who was prepared to so recklessly dump unwanted and unsightly rubbish on a residential Newham street, pay the price.

“Hopefully the fines and costs, plus the loss of his van, will put a stop to this man's anti-social behaviour.”

Thames magistrates imposed a fine of £923, costs of £920 and a victim surcharge of £92, a total of £1,935.

They also ordered him to hand over his van, which is worth about £7,500. It is to be sold at auction.