Jailed: Manor Park man who drove hire car at police officer

PUBLISHED: 15:12 03 July 2020

Antwayne Plummer has been jailed for 12 months. Picture: Suffolk Police

Antwayne Plummer has been jailed for 12 months. Picture: Suffolk Police

Suffolk Police

A Manor Park man who drove a hire car at a police officer has been jailed for 12 months.

Police dashcam footage shows the car - driven by Antwayne Plummer - sharply accelerating at the officer, who was forced to leap out of the way to avoid being run over.

The blue Mercedes E220 then crashed into another police car in Ipswich the early hours of February 26 before the 21-year-old was arrested.

Plummer, of Salisbury Road, admitted dangerous driving at Ipswich Crown Court, as well as admitted driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance and aggravated vehicle taking causing property damage.

He was sentenced on July 2 for the Ipswich incident and a separate earlier incident in the Holborn area of London.

He was sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment for the dangerous driving charge, and received further custodial sentences of three months and four months for the disqualified driving and aggravated vehicle taking respectively, which will run concurrently.

He was also sentenced to an additional two months imprisonment to run consecutively, for the offences of driving whilst disqualified and possession of cannabis.

Plummer was also given a 26-month driving ban and must take an extended retest.

The court heard how two police cars had tried to stop the Mercedes in Ipswich by boxing it in, but when two officers got out of the police car in front, the Mercedes reversed into the car behind then drove at one of the officers.

The Mercedes was brought to a stop when a third police car made tactical contact with it and it was boxed in by the car behind.

Plummer continued to rev the engine of the Mercedes in an aggressive manner and he and his passenger, a 19-year-old man, refused to unlock the doors.

Officers forced entry to the car and both men were arrested. Plummer’s passenger faces no further police action.

The Mercedes belonged to a vehicle hire company which had rented it out for two weeks from its office in Watford on Valentine’s Day, police said.

Acting Chief Inspector Gary Miller said: “It was fortunate that no-one was seriously harmed and I commend the bravery of the officers involved to ensure this dangerous individual was removed from the roads.”

