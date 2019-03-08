Breaking

Teenager stabbed to death in Plaistow

The teenager was stabbed to death in Chadd Green. Picture: Google Archant

A murder hunt is underway after a teenager was stabbed to death in Plaistow this afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 18-year-old victim was found suffering from knife wounds in Chadd Green at around 3.30pm and was pronounced dead at the scene an hour later.

His next of kin have been informed and a post mortem will take place in due course.

You may also want to watch:

There have been no arrests.

Detectives are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to call 101 quoting CAD 5133/aug26 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.