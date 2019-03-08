Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Man dies after attacking people in street and biting security worker

PUBLISHED: 10:58 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:31 31 July 2019

A cordon is in place on Prince Regent Lane. Picture: Jioji Laisani

A cordon is in place on Prince Regent Lane. Picture: Jioji Laisani

Archant

A man who was seen 'acting irrationally' in Custom House has died in hospital after being handcuffed by police.

Custom House. Picture: Jioji LaisaniCustom House. Picture: Jioji Laisani

Officers were initially called to Cundy Road at 7.15am today (Wednesday, July 31) to reports of a man assaulting people in the middle of the road.

It was then reported that he walked off towards Prince Regent Lane and was seen throwing himself onto passing cars and confronting council workers.

He then ran towards the ExCeL, where police found him being restrained by security staff.

Officers handcuffed the man, believed to be 37, but he became unresponsive.

Custom House. Picture: Jioji LaisaniCustom House. Picture: Jioji Laisani

He was given first aid until the London Ambulance Service arrived and took him to hospital, where he died a short while later.

Police are in the process of informing his next of kin.

Cordons are in place in both Prince Regent Lane and at the ExCeL, and road closures are in place.

A member of ExCeL security staff was treated at hospital for bite injuries.

The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, and enquiries continue.

Most Read

Newham Council halt plans to close East Ham rat run

Neighbours urged Newham Council not to 'burn bridges' after the local authority restricted access to Browning Road bridge in East Ham. Picture: Jon King

Man dies after attacking people in street and biting security worker

A cordon is in place on Prince Regent Lane. Picture: Jioji Laisani

Man, 23, charged after series of sex attacks in Newham and Waltham Forest

Abdallah Baballah has been charged in relation to a serious of sexual assaults, including an attempted rape in the Central Park Road area of East Ham on July 11. Picutre: Google street view.

‘This has torn me apart’: Mum of murdered teenager speaks out as killers jailed for life

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been jailed for life for the murder of Abdul Mayanja. Picture: Met Police

More than 1,000 march against knife crime to show that young people can turn lives around

Demonstrators carried signs with anti-knife crime messages. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Newham Council halt plans to close East Ham rat run

Neighbours urged Newham Council not to 'burn bridges' after the local authority restricted access to Browning Road bridge in East Ham. Picture: Jon King

Man dies after attacking people in street and biting security worker

A cordon is in place on Prince Regent Lane. Picture: Jioji Laisani

Man, 23, charged after series of sex attacks in Newham and Waltham Forest

Abdallah Baballah has been charged in relation to a serious of sexual assaults, including an attempted rape in the Central Park Road area of East Ham on July 11. Picutre: Google street view.

‘This has torn me apart’: Mum of murdered teenager speaks out as killers jailed for life

Braeden Henry and Sean Obazee have been jailed for life for the murder of Abdul Mayanja. Picture: Met Police

More than 1,000 march against knife crime to show that young people can turn lives around

Demonstrators carried signs with anti-knife crime messages. Picture by Ellie Hoskins.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s focus turns to being successful again

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright with a Norwich City player at the end of the club's final first-team friendly contest (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Man dies after attacking people in street and biting security worker

A cordon is in place on Prince Regent Lane. Picture: Jioji Laisani

Air ambulance visits West Ham training ground to mark anniversary

Mat and Sarah Nice wtih West Ham chairman David Gold and London's Air Ambulance staff during the visit to the club's training ground. Picture: London's Air Ambulance Charity

Independent publishers and authors come together for book benefit for Newham homeless people

The Newham event follows on from the successful Book Benefit for the Hackney Homeless. Picture: Open Pen.

Jubilee line suspended due to faulty train

Commuters are being advised to use alternative routes. Picture: Isabel Infantes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists