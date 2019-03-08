Man dies after attacking people in street and biting security worker

A cordon is in place on Prince Regent Lane. Picture: Jioji Laisani Archant

A man who was seen 'acting irrationally' in Custom House has died in hospital after being handcuffed by police.

Officers were initially called to Cundy Road at 7.15am today (Wednesday, July 31) to reports of a man assaulting people in the middle of the road.

It was then reported that he walked off towards Prince Regent Lane and was seen throwing himself onto passing cars and confronting council workers.

He then ran towards the ExCeL, where police found him being restrained by security staff.

Officers handcuffed the man, believed to be 37, but he became unresponsive.

He was given first aid until the London Ambulance Service arrived and took him to hospital, where he died a short while later.

Police are in the process of informing his next of kin.

Cordons are in place in both Prince Regent Lane and at the ExCeL, and road closures are in place.

A member of ExCeL security staff was treated at hospital for bite injuries.

The Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed, and enquiries continue.