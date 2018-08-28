Search

Man, 26, fighting for his life after being stabbed in Forest Gate

PUBLISHED: 18:56 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:04 05 January 2019

The man was stabbed in Field Road, Forest Gate. Pic: Google

Archant

A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed in Forest Gate this afternoon.

The 26-year-old victim was found suffering from knife wounds by paramedics and police who were called to Field Road at around 2.25pm.

He was rushed to hospital where he is in a critical condition.

Officers arrested a man on suspicion of GBH and he is currently in custody.

Detectives from North East Area Command Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information or witnesses should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

