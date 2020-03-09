Plaistow man charged with stealing puppy in Orpington

A Plaistow man has been charged with stealing a puppy from a street in Orpington.

Francis Zetta, of High Street, was arrested on suspicion of robbery on Thursday, March 5 and charged the following day.

The 33-year-old was remanded in custody to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The charge relates to an incident on Tuesday, March 3 where a man reported that his puppy, Spot, was stolen in Lullingstone Crescent.

The dog has since been found and returned to his owner.