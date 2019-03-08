Search

Man charged with Newham Hospital stabbing

PUBLISHED: 12:35 17 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 17 June 2019

Newham Hospital's Accident and Emergency Unit. Picture: Luke Acton.

Luke Acton

A man has appeared in court accused of stabbing a staff member at Newham University Hospital.

Ibrahim Farah, 27, of Newham, was arrested shortly after the incident, which took place around 5.30am on Wednesday last week.

Following a mental health assessment in police custody he was detained under Section 2 of the Mental Health Act.

He was bailed while further assessments were conducted at a mental health facility, which subsequently determined that he was fit to be charged.

Farah was charged with GBH on Friday, June 14 and appeared at Thames' Magistrates Court the following day where he was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Monday, July 15.

The 50-year-old victim was treated in the Glen Road, Plaistow hospital following the stabbing and was discharged later that day.

