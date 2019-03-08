Dagenham man charged with murder of teenager in Plaistow

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Dagenham man has been charged with murdering a teenager in Plaistow.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shaian Forde, of Beech Gardens, is set to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, October 23) accused of killing Santino Angelo Dymiter.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Forde, 24, was arrested on Monday, October 21 and charged the following day.

Santino, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene in Chadd Green on the afternoon of Monday, August 26.

A post-mortem examination confirmed his cause of death as a stab wound.

Two boys - one aged 14 and the other aged 16 - have previously been charged with murder and were remanded in custody.