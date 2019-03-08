Search

Dagenham man charged with murder of teenager in Plaistow

PUBLISHED: 10:39 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 23 October 2019

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Santino Angelo Dymiter died after being stabbed in Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Dagenham man has been charged with murdering a teenager in Plaistow.

Shaian Forde, of Beech Gardens, is set to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, October 23) accused of killing Santino Angelo Dymiter.

Mr Forde, 24, was arrested on Monday, October 21 and charged the following day.

Santino, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene in Chadd Green on the afternoon of Monday, August 26.

A post-mortem examination confirmed his cause of death as a stab wound.

Two boys - one aged 14 and the other aged 16 - have previously been charged with murder and were remanded in custody.

