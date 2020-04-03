Search

Advanced search

Plaistow man charged with murder of Kelly Stewart

PUBLISHED: 17:13 03 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 03 April 2020

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A Plaistow man has been charged with murdering Kelly Stewart.

Kieran Rifat, of Grange Road, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, April 3).

You may also want to watch:

The body of Ms Stewart. 41, was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church, Barking Road, on the afternoon of Thursday, March 26. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Rifat was today charged with her murder and appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 3 April.

The 21-year-old was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, April 7.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Plaistow mother stranded in Pakistan pleas for help to return to family

Hira and her family in happier times. Picture: Hira Sadiq

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Man, 21, arrested after body of Kelly Stewart found at Plaistow church

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Plaistow mother stranded in Pakistan pleas for help to return to family

Hira and her family in happier times. Picture: Hira Sadiq

Plaistow murder: Woman whose body was found in church grounds is named as police appeal for people who knew her

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Murder hunt appeal: 2nd woman in east London found dying in the Barking Road in 7 days

Murder... crime scene at Memorial Community Church in the Barking Road where woman lay dying for 16 hours before police found her. Picture: Google

Man, 21, arrested after body of Kelly Stewart found at Plaistow church

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Outside the Aspen Tree in Collier Row. Picture: Joe Agius

Cricket: Essex captain Westley keeping busy during lockdown

Essex Eagles' Tom Westley bats during the Vitality T20 Blast finals day at Edgbaston

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 3

Andy Murray celebrates with his trophy after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Coronavirus: Joshua-Pulev postponed

Anthony Joshua (left) and Kubrat Pulev

Coronavirus: Premier League to help Football League, National League, NHS

The Premier League trophy.
Drive 24