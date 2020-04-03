Plaistow man charged with murder of Kelly Stewart

Kelly Stewart's body was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow. Picture: Met Police Archant

A Plaistow man has been charged with murdering Kelly Stewart.

Kieran Rifat, of Grange Road, appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court today (Friday, April 3).

The body of Ms Stewart. 41, was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church, Barking Road, on the afternoon of Thursday, March 26. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Rifat was today charged with her murder and appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 3 April.

The 21-year-old was remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, April 7.