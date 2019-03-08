Man charged with snooker club shooting

The 27-year-old from Stratford was shot dead in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man is due to appear in court charged with shooting dead a barbershop worker from Stratford.

Liridon Saliuka, of no fixed abode, is set to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (Wednesday, July 17).

The 29-year-old is charged with murder, possession of a firearm and GBH with intent.

Grineo Daka, 27 who worked at Celebrity Barbers in Romford Road, Manor Park, died after being shot outside the Phoenix Club in Lea Bridge Road, Leyton, in the early hours of Sunday, July 7.

Police are continuing to investigate Mr Daka's death and anyone with information is asked to call the incident room on 0208 345 3715 or via 101, quoting CAD 1438/07JUL. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.