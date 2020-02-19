Man charged with attempted murder over Little Ilford Park stabbing

A man is set to appear in court charged with the attempted murder of a woman who was found stabbed in Little Ilford Park.

Connor Deegan, of no fixed adress, is set to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court this afternoon (Wednesday, February 19).

The 21-year-old faces charges of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and theft.

Police were called to the park, in Dore Avenue, shortly before 6pm on Monday, February 17.

An 18-year-old woman was found in a toilet block. She had suffered stab injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a serious but stable condition.