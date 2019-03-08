Custom House deaths: Man charged with preventing burial

Police outside a block of flats in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A man has been charged in connection with the discovery of two bodies in a freezer in Custom House.

Zarhid Younis, 34, of Vandome Close, is accused of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

The bodies of two women were discovered after officers gained entry to a flat in Vandome Close on Friday.

Younis is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court today (Thursday).