Custom House deaths: Man charged with preventing burial
PUBLISHED: 07:25 02 May 2019 | UPDATED: 07:25 02 May 2019
A man has been charged in connection with the discovery of two bodies in a freezer in Custom House.
Zarhid Younis, 34, of Vandome Close, is accused of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.
The bodies of two women were discovered after officers gained entry to a flat in Vandome Close on Friday.
Younis is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court today (Thursday).
