Man, 23, charged after series of sex attacks in Newham and Waltham Forest

Abdallah Baballah has been charged in relation to a serious of sexual assaults, including an attempted rape in the Central Park Road area of East Ham on July 11. Picutre: Google street view. Archant

A 23-year-old man is due to appear in court today (Monday, July 29) after being charged in relation to a series of sexual assaults in Newham and Waltham Forest.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Abdallah Baballah, of no fixed abode, was charged on Saturday (July 27) with two counts of rape, two counts of attempted rape and four counts of robbery following four incidents earlier this month.

Mr Baballah was charged with one count of rape that occurred in the Plaistow South area on July 1; one count of attempted rape near Leyton Underground on July 6; one count of rape at Amethyst Road, Waltham Forest on July 6; one count of attempted rape in the Central Park Road area of East Ham on July 11; and four counts of robbery in relation to all of the incidents.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court today.