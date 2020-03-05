Search

Man arrested in Newham on suspicion of stealing puppy at knifepoint

PUBLISHED: 12:30 05 March 2020

Spot the puppy has been returned to his owner. Picture: Met Police

Spot the puppy has been returned to his owner. Picture: Met Police

A man has been arrested in Newham on suspicion of stealing a puppy in an armed robbery.

The British bulldog, named Spot, was allegedly taken at knifepoint in Lullingstone Crescent, Orpington at around 8.50am on Tuesday, March 3.

Police launched an appeal and on Thursday, March 5, officers executed a warrant in Newham. They arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of robbery.

Spot has now been returned to his owner after being found wandering in the street.

Enquiries continue and anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

