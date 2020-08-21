Man arrested over ‘child in stolen car’ claim

The car was reported missing from the Beckton Triangle Retail Park. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A man has been arrested following a report of a car, with a child inside, being stolen from Beckton.

The 23-year-old was arrested on suspicion of wasting police time, perverting the course of justice and causing a public nuisance.

Police launched an urgent appeal to find a white Audi yesterday afternoon following the claim the car and child had disappeared from Beckton Triangle Retail Park shortly before 12.20pm.

