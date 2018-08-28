Search

Man, 25, arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences

PUBLISHED: 11:26 30 January 2019

Police arrested the man this morning. Photo: Met Police

Police arrested the man this morning. Photo: Met Police

MPS

Counter terrorism officers have arrested a 25-year-old suspected of having links to Syria.

The man was arrested in east London this morning on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

He was taken into custody following a pre-planned police raid, where he remains for questioning.

Officers are carrying out searches at the property where he was arrested.

