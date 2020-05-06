Search

Suspected drug driver from Stratford arrested in Colchester during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:26 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:26 06 May 2020

A 25-year-old man from Stratford was arrested in Colchester. Picture: Google Maps

A man from Stratford has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving offences in Colchester.

The 25-year-old was stopped in the Essex town yesterday (Tuesday, May 5).

He is among six men - the other five being from Essex - to remain under investigation following operations in Colchester and Clacton to stop suspected drug drivers.

Chief Inspector Lily Benbow said: “These arrests clearly show that we’re taking action to deal with road crime within our communities.

“Don’t think we’re not out there and that you won’t be stopped. We have officers in plain clothes and in unmarked vehicles ready to take action.”

If you have concerns about a drink or drug driver, call 999 in an emergency or phone the non-emergency number 101.

