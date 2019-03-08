Search

Man arrested on suspicion of Stratford church arson attacks

PUBLISHED: 11:49 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 25 June 2019

The front entrance to St Matthew’s Church in West Ham has been boarded up until the destroyed door is replaced. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

The front entrance to St Matthew's Church in West Ham has been boarded up until the destroyed door is replaced. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Police investigating a series of fires at churches have arrested a man on suspicion of arson.

The 27-year-old was initially arrested yesterday evening (Monday) on suspicion of burglary and possession of a bladed article.

He was then further arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage, and currently remains in custody at an east London police station.

Police investigating fires at four churches - two in Stratford and two in Leytonstone - have said they are keeping an open mind as to the motive and whether there is any hate crime element to the incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD2459/19JUN or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.

