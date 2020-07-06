Search

Hackney man arrested on suspicion of murder after Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson stabbed in Epping

PUBLISHED: 08:20 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:47 06 July 2020

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

Stephen Morrisson, 30, from Plaistow died from a stab wound after being found injured on Epping Road, Epping on Tuesday, June 30. Picture: Essex Police

A man from Hackney has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of Plaistow man Stephen Morrisson in Epping.

Stephen, 30, died on Tuesday, June 23 after he was stabbed in a car park between the Robin Hood and Wake Arms roundabouts on Epping New Road.

A 34-year-old man was arrested by Met Police following a vehicle stop in Hackney at 4pm on Friday, July 3.

The man, from Hackney, was arrested on suspicion of murder and possession of cannabis.

He has been transferred into Essex Police custody.

• READ MORE: Police name Plaistow man stabbed to death in Epping

Two other people, a man and a woman, were arrested in connection with the investigation in the early hours of Friday morning.

They have been released on bail until Tuesday, July 28.

Detectives still want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Epping New Road between 3pm and 8.30pm on June 23 and saw or heard any suspicious or unusual behaviour, as well as anyone who was driving in the area and has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime team through the public reporting site here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4201020120P45-PO1

Alternatively, call Essex Police on 101, quoting crime reference 1191 of 23 June, or contact independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.

