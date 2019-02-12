Search

Six men wanted in connection with fight between West Ham and Leicester City fans

PUBLISHED: 15:01 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:01 14 February 2019

Police would like to speak to these six men. Pic: Leicestershire Police

Police have today released CCTV images of six men they would like to trace following a fight between West Ham and Leicester City fans.

The violent clash took place outside the King Power stadium after the Leicester City v West Ham match on October 27 at around 7.30pm.

No one was injured but CCTV footage captured the fight.

Investigating officers today arrested six men.

Three aged 29, 29, 48 in Leicester and three aged 21, 32 and 56 in London on suspicion of violent disorder.

Det Con Jack Thomas is said: “Our enquiries into identifying those responsible have been ongoing since October last year and we have been working closely with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police. While no one has reported being injured the actions of those responsible are unacceptable.

“A number of people including families with young children were leaving the stadium after the match.

“Six men were arrested earlier today however we still wish to identify those in the CCTV images as they may be able to assist with our enquiries. If you recognise them or have any suspicions about who they may be we would urge you to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact DC 1149 Thomas on 101, quoting incident 450 of 24 January.

