Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Edson Da Costa inquest: Paramedics given wrong address, court hears

PUBLISHED: 17:00 22 May 2019

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted

Edson Da Costa. Picture: submitted

Archant

Paramedics rushing to help a young father who died following a police stop were 'left in the dark' after they were given the wrong address, a court heard.

Edir Da Costa, also known as Edson, of Wilton Way, Hackney, lost his life in hospital six days after plain-clothes officers tried to arrest him in the Woodcocks estate in Beckton on June 15, 2017.

During the arrest attempt the car trader was pinned to the ground with wraps of Class A drugs later found in his mouth.

When Edson became unresponsive one of the offiers radioed for an ambulance at 10.05pm.

But an inquest jury at Walthamstow Coroner's Court heard on Wednesday that London Ambulance Service (LAS) staff were at first incorrectly told by a Met emergency call handler that the 25-year-old was in 'Woodcoat'.

Met communications officer, Danielle Michael, giving evidence, said: "It was noisy [in the office] with 30 people. We are constantly busy. It's a very busy borough, Newham."

Senior coroner, Nadia Persaud, questioning the work conditions, said: "These are emergency calls. It is vital you hear the information. If it's busy and noisy that could be critical. I'm not being critical of you. In these circumstances nearly every second counts."

You may also want to watch:

Ms Michael explained that a police computer had generated a map reference after she typed in 'Woodcoat' which it wouldn't do if such a place didn't exist, making her think she had the right address.

But the coordinates corresponded to somewhere in Surrey.

After realising the mistake, Ms Michael changed the location to Woodcocks but the correction was not shared with the LAS until a police constable based in Hendon spotted the error.

That officer agreed after barrister Henrietta Hill QC, acting for Edson's family, asked him: "Did it concern you that [the LAS] were in the dark about where the correct address was?"

Ms Hill added that some of the reasons for delays in the paramedics' arrival were due to issues to do with location.

The ambulance service was also told at 10.07pm on June 15 that Edson was conscious and breathing. It added he had resisted arrest and swallowed drugs.

But seconds later the message was updated to correctly say Edson was not breathing, the court heard.

The inquest continues.

Related articles

Most Read

Police appeal after woman saved from being raped in Upton Park

The woman was attacked in Redclyffe Road, going into William Morley Close. Pic: Google

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

East Ham man jailed for attempted murder in Shadwell

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Investigation launched after police use Taser, baton and CS spray on girl

The IOPC is appealing for witnesses to the incident in Roman Road, East Ham to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Most Read

Police appeal after woman saved from being raped in Upton Park

The woman was attacked in Redclyffe Road, going into William Morley Close. Pic: Google

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

East Ham man jailed for attempted murder in Shadwell

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Investigation launched after police use Taser, baton and CS spray on girl

The IOPC is appealing for witnesses to the incident in Roman Road, East Ham to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Lee will miss Orient and won’t ever forget fans support

Matt Harrold and Charlie Lee celebrate a hard-fought win for Leyton Orient at Chesterfield (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Our West Ham man of the match prize proved a close one

West Ham United's Declan Rice

Muller Anniversary games announces Track Academy as official charity partner for 2019

Track Academy Founder Connie Henry with former Olympic, World and Commonwealth 400m champion Christine Ohuruogu MBE at their Summer Invitational

Edinburgh congratulates Fylde after FA Trophy win

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).

All-star line-up for UEL sports awards

British and Commonwealth cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie (pic: Paul Harding/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists