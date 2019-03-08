Search

Man arrested as part of Labour Party antisemitism probe

PUBLISHED: 16:30 01 May 2019

Police have arrested a man in Newham as part of the investigation into antisemitism in the Labour Party. Picture: Met Police

Police have arrested a man in Newham as part of the investigation into antisemitism in the Labour Party. Picture: Met Police

An investigation into antisemitism within the Labour Party has seen a man arrested in Newham.

The 44-year-old man was arrested today (Wednesday), the fourth person to be taken into custody as part of the investigation.

An investigation was launched into alleged antisemitism among party members in November after a dossier of evidence was handed to Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

A Met Police spokesman said: “We can confirm police have arrested a fourth man, aged 44, on Wednesday, May 1, on suspicion of an offence contrary to Section 19 Public Order Act 1986 - publishing or distributing material likely to stir up racial hatred.

“A warrant was executed at an address in Newham. The man is currently in police custody.”

Three others were arrested in March on suspicion of publishing or distributing material likely to stir up racial hatred.

They were a man in his 50s, arrested in Birmingham on March 7, a second man in his 50s held in Tunbridge Wells on March 14 and a woman in her 70s in Wandsworth, south London, on March 21. All three have been released pending further inquiries.

The investigation was prompted by an internal Labour dossier detailing antisemitic messages on social media allegedly posted by Labour Party members, which was obtained by radio station LBC.

It is understood that disciplinary action was taken by Labour against the three people believed to be under investigation, and they are no longer party members.

A party spokesman said Labour was committed to challenging antisemitism.

He said: “We welcome the police investigating these individuals' alleged crimes.

“Antisemitism has no place in our society and we are committed to challenging and campaigning against it in all its forms.”

