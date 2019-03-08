Forest Gate man who targeted women in knifepoint robberies has sentence increased

A man from Forest Gate who threatened to kill women during a series of knifepoint robberies has had his sentence increased.

David Blyth, of Romford Road, has had his jail term increased after the Attorney General's Office referred his original sentence to the Court of Appeal, claiming it was unduly lenient.

The court agreed and has now increased the 30-year-old's sentence from nine years' imprisonment to 13 years and six months. He will also spend a further four years on licence.

Blyth had pleaded guilty to 11 counts of robbery and was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court in March.

Solicitor general Lucy Frazer QC MP said: "Blyth targeted a number of women, including a woman with her 15 month old child in the car.

"He poses a serious and ongoing risk of harm to the public.

"I welcome the Court of Appeal's decision to increase the sentence."

During the original sentencing hearing, the court was told how he committed a series of robberies against lone women - mainly in the Stratford and Forest Gate area - during the summer of 2018.

Most of the robberies were committed at knifepoint and Blyth usually stole the victims' vehicles, as well as other items such as phones, handbags and cash.

The hearing heard victim impact statements from some of the women Blyth targeted across a six-week period in July and August last year.

A 35-year-old woman who was strangled when Blyth approached her as she sat in her car in Church Road, Stratford, told how she feared for her life.

She said: "He strangled me until I nearly couldn't breathe. I was absolutely terrified he was going to kill me."

Another woman told how she had "sleepless nights and nightmares" after Blyth grabbed her around the mouth as she sat in her car in Eastern Road, Plaistow.

The 35-year-old said: "I couldn't stop crying for a long time and it also affected me mentally, emotionally and physically.

"I feel like I'm not the same person anymore."