Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Forest Gate man who targeted women in knifepoint robberies has sentence increased

PUBLISHED: 14:34 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 23 May 2019

David Blyth has had his sentence increased. Picture: Met Police

David Blyth has had his sentence increased. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A man from Forest Gate who threatened to kill women during a series of knifepoint robberies has had his sentence increased.

David Blyth, of Romford Road, has had his jail term increased after the Attorney General's Office referred his original sentence to the Court of Appeal, claiming it was unduly lenient.

The court agreed and has now increased the 30-year-old's sentence from nine years' imprisonment to 13 years and six months. He will also spend a further four years on licence.

Blyth had pleaded guilty to 11 counts of robbery and was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court in March.

Solicitor general Lucy Frazer QC MP said: "Blyth targeted a number of women, including a woman with her 15 month old child in the car.

"He poses a serious and ongoing risk of harm to the public.

"I welcome the Court of Appeal's decision to increase the sentence."

During the original sentencing hearing, the court was told how he committed a series of robberies against lone women - mainly in the Stratford and Forest Gate area - during the summer of 2018.

Most of the robberies were committed at knifepoint and Blyth usually stole the victims' vehicles, as well as other items such as phones, handbags and cash.

The hearing heard victim impact statements from some of the women Blyth targeted across a six-week period in July and August last year.

A 35-year-old woman who was strangled when Blyth approached her as she sat in her car in Church Road, Stratford, told how she feared for her life.

She said: "He strangled me until I nearly couldn't breathe. I was absolutely terrified he was going to kill me."

Another woman told how she had "sleepless nights and nightmares" after Blyth grabbed her around the mouth as she sat in her car in Eastern Road, Plaistow.

The 35-year-old said: "I couldn't stop crying for a long time and it also affected me mentally, emotionally and physically.

"I feel like I'm not the same person anymore."

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Police appeal after woman saved from being raped in Upton Park

The woman was attacked in Redclyffe Road, going into William Morley Close. Pic: Google

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

East Ham man jailed for attempted murder in Shadwell

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Investigation launched after police use Taser, baton and CS spray on girl

The IOPC is appealing for witnesses to the incident in Roman Road, East Ham to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Police appeal after woman saved from being raped in Upton Park

The woman was attacked in Redclyffe Road, going into William Morley Close. Pic: Google

Police issue CCTV footage of missing Newham man who was ‘chased and pushed into car’ in Ilford

Aron's partner has issued a passionate appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Picture: Met Police

East Ham man jailed for attempted murder in Shadwell

Four men have been jailed for a collective total of 70 years after they brutally attacked a man on Cable Street, Shadwell. Picture: Google/MPS.

Investigation launched after police use Taser, baton and CS spray on girl

The IOPC is appealing for witnesses to the incident in Roman Road, East Ham to come forward. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Newham Recorder

West Ham’s campaign of hope should have ended in higher placing

West Ham United's Declan Rice (right) celebrates after Felipe Anderson (background) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's, Southampton.

Duo explain how Edinburgh made O’s winners again

Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Forest Gate man who targeted women in knifepoint robberies has sentence increased

David Blyth has had his sentence increased. Picture: Met Police

Temporary accommodation tenants in Custom House hold protest against Newham Council

Protesters held a mock trial. Picture: Andrew Brookes.

Man, 21, stabbed in Canning Town

Police believe the man was stabbed in Newhaven Lane before making his way to Barking Road. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists