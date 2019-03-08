Search

Edson Da Costa inquest: Jury told not to criticise police over young father's death

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 June 2019

Edson Da Costa. Picture: Submitted

Edson Da Costa. Picture: Submitted

Archant

A coroner has told a jury it cannot criticise the police in its verdict over the death of a man during an attempted arrest.

Edir Da Costa, known to friends and family as Edson, was detained in Beckton on June 15, 2017 and died at Newham University Hospital six days later.

The jury at Walthamstow Coroner's Court heard the 25-year-old car trader of Wilton Way, Hackney, swallowed wraps of Class A drugs during the police stop and that doing so had cut off his airway leading to his death.

Senior coroner, Nadia Persaud, guiding the jury's verdict, said today (Wednesday): "Taking into account all of the evidence, there is no legal or factual basis for reaching a factual conclusion which is critical of the police."

She reminded the 11 men and women that they must base their conclusion on the evidence heard and seen in court.

Ms Persaud then sent them out to begin their deliberations on five weeks' worth of evidence.

